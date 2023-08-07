News & Insights

Egypt said to buy about 50,000 metric tons raw sugar in tender –traders

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

August 07, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

HAMBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Egypt's state sugar buyer the Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC) is believed to have purchased around 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar in an international tender which closed on Aug. 5, traders said on Monday.

It was bought in one consignment an estimated $565.40 a metric tons CIF for arrival in the first half of October, they said. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

The tender had sought up to 65,000 metric tons sourced from any origins.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah El Safty in Cairo)

