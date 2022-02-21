Egypt said to buy 100,000 tonnes raw sugar in tender –traders

Adds sellers, shipment period from paragraph two

HAMBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's state sugar buyer ESIIC is believed to have purchased around 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar in an international tender which closed on Saturday, European traders said on Monday.

It was bought in two 50,000 tonne consignments, both at an estimated $470 a tonne c&f, they said.

The first consignment was said to have been bought from trading house Dreyfus for arrival in Egypt for April 1-15, traders said.

The second consignment was said to have been bought from trading house Viterra for arrival in Egypt for April 16-30, traders said.

The ESIIC had requested price offers for sugar sourced from optional origins for arrival in a range of possible combinations between April 1 and June 30, they said.

