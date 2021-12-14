Egypt, Russia discuss establishing a joint grains trading company in Egypt - cabinet

CAIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Egypt and Russia have discussed establishing a joint grains trading company in Egypt, a cabinet statement quoted supply minister Ali Moselhy as saying on Tuesday.

Moselhy also discussed with the Russian deputy minister of agriculture the establishment of a logistic free zone to store wheat in Egypt with an initial capacity of one million tonnes per year.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Louise Heavens)

