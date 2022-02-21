Egypt revises 2017/18 GDP figure upwards
CAIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's planning ministry revised the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2017/18 fiscal year upwards to reflect the results of a 16-month survey of the informal sector, it said on Monday.
Nominal GDP for the year, at 4.8 trillion Egyptian pounds, was 7.5% higher than had been previously recorded.
The new figure was calculated after a survey of 3.7 million economic establishments, the ministry said.
(Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
