Egypt reopens Mediterranean ports after weather improves

Egypt on Thursday reopened two Mediterranean harbours that were shut this week due to bad weather.

ALEXANDRIA (Egypt), Jan 9 (Reuters) - Egypt on Thursday reopened two Mediterranean harbours that were shut this week due to bad weather.

The ports of Alexandria and Dekheila were opened "after wind speed, wave height and visibility reached levels that permit ships to enter and depart the ports," a spokesman for Alexandria said.

Egypt closed the ports on Monday after a dust storm and high winds.

The two ports were shut last Friday for the same reason and reopened on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Salem in Alexandria, writing by Patrick Werr; editing by Jason Neely)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

