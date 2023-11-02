Egypt raises petrol prices, keeps diesel price unchanged

Corrects third paragraph to read decision is effective from Friday, not Monday

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egypt raised domestic petrol prices but kept diesel prices unchanged, local media reported on Friday.

Several Egyptian news websites, including financial newspaper Al-Mal, said prices of 80-octane, 92-octane and 95-octane petrol were raised to 10 Egyptian pounds($0.3241), 11.50 and 12.50 per litre, respectively, while the diesel price was kept at 8.25 pounds.

The decision takes effect from 8 am (0600 GMT) on Friday, the newspapers said.

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Hatem Maher, Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.