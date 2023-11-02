News & Insights

Egypt raises petrol prices by up to 14.3%, keeps diesel unchanged

November 02, 2023 — 08:59 pm EDT

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egypt raised domestic petrol prices by up to 14.3% but kept diesel prices unchanged, state media said on Friday.

The state media, citing the official gazette, said the price of 80-octane petrol was raised by 1.25 Egyptian pounds, 92-octane petrol by 1.25 pounds and 95-octane petrol by 1 pound to 10 Egyptian pounds ($0.3241), 11.50 and 12.50 per litre, respectively.

The diesel price was kept at 8.25 pounds per litre.

The decision takes effect from 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Friday.

Pricing of fuel has been set under quarterly reviews since 2019, taking account of global markets and the exchange rate, in line with previous commitments to the the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Hatem Maher, Editing by Kim Coghill and Rashmi Aich)

