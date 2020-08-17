Egypt raises fares on Cairo metro

World Markets

Egyptian authorities on Monday hiked fares on Cairo metro lines, the third such price increase in as many years.

Initial rises in 2018 stoked anger against the government and prompted a series of protests at Cairo metro stations.

The government says higher fares are necessary to keep the loss-making metro running and to finance extensions being built to serve more of the capital city's 25 million people.

Commuters will be charged a base fare of 5 Egyptian pounds ($0.3146) for the first nine stops up from 3 pounds previously, 7 Egyptian pounds for up to 16 stops, and 10-12 pounds for more than 16 stops, Egypt's state news agency MENA reported, citing a ministry of transportation decision.

The Cairo metro is used every day by more than three million Egyptians.

($1 = 15.8950 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla, editing by Ed Osmond)

