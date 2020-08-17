Egypt raises fares on Cairo metro

CAIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities on Monday hiked fares on Cairo metro lines, the third such price increase in as many years.

Initial rises in 2018 stoked anger against the government and prompted a series of protests at Cairo metro stations.

The government says higher fares are necessary to keep the loss-making metro running and to finance extensions being built to serve more of the capital city's 25 million people.

Commuters will be charged a base fare of 5 Egyptian pounds ($0.3146) for the first nine stops up from 3 pounds previously, 7 Egyptian pounds for up to 16 stops, and 10-12 pounds for more than 16 stops, Egypt's state news agency MENA reported, citing a ministry of transportation decision.

The Cairo metro is used every day by more than three million Egyptians.

($1 = 15.8950 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla, editing by Ed Osmond)

