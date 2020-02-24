Egypt raises cigarette prices after VAT amendments

CAIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Egypt increased cigarette prices on Monday after parliament approved amendments to value-added tax.

The new prices will help the government to lift tobacco tax revenues in the 2019/2020 financial year by nearly 9 billion Egyptian pounds ($580.3 million) from the previous year, a parliamentary report said.

The legal amendments include new taxes on electronic cigarettes, the report added.

The tax authority published a list of updated prices shortly after parliament approved the amendments.

($1 = 15.5100 Egyptian pounds)

