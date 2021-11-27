Egypt produces more than 3 mln tonnes of sugar this season -official

CAIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Egypt produced more than 3 million tonnes of sugar this season, more than targeted, due to an increase in sugar beet area on the previous year, a senior official in the agriculture ministry told Reuters on Saturday.

"Egypt will not import sugar this year and by the end of the year, it will become one of the sugar-exporting countries, Mostafa Abdel Gawad, the head of the ministry's sugar crops council added.

(Reporting by Moamen Attalah; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Alexander Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.