May 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured more than 1.6 million tonnes of local wheat so far this season, an agriculture ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Enas Alashray, Editing by Louise Heavens)

