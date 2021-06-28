World Markets

Egypt procures 3.6 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest - statement

Contributor
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt has procured a total of 3.6 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season, the supply ministry said on Monday.

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured a total of 3.6 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season, the supply ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it received 3.5 million tonnes from farmers for its silos and an additional 165,000 tonnes were delivered to pasta factories.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy would be closing most of the procurement facilities from Wednesday, the statement added, signalling the end of the local harvest.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Jun 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular