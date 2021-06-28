Egypt procures 3.6 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest - statement

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured a total of 3.6 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season, the supply ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it received 3.5 million tonnes from farmers for its silos and an additional 165,000 tonnes were delivered to pasta factories.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy would be closing most of the procurement facilities from Wednesday, the statement added, signalling the end of the local harvest.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla)

