Egypt procures 3 mln T of local wheat so far - government official

May 30, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by MoMomen Saeed Atallah for Reuters ->

Adds Egypt's strategic wheat reserves enough until end of November

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government has procured three million tonnes of local wheat from farmers so far, the chairman of the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage told Reuters on Tuesday.

Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sufficient strategic wheat reserves until the end of November, Kamal Hashem told Reuters.

(Reporting by MoMomen Saeed Atallah; writing by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

