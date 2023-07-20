News & Insights

Egypt procured 3.8 mln T of wheat in local harvest so far -minister

July 20, 2023 — 04:22 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters

Adds comment about vegetable oils reserves

CAIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for five months, Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said on Wednesday.

Egypt has procured 3.8 million tonnes of wheat in the local harvest so far, Moselhy said.

The supply minister added that Egypt has strategic reserves of vegetable oils for at least four months.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Tala Ramadan; editing by David Evans)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

