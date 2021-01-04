Egypt private sector activity shrinks in Dec as COVID-19 surges -PMI

CAIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Egypt's non-oil private sector contracted in December, with output, new orders and employment shrinking after a resurgence in coronavirus cases dampened demand, a survey showed on Tuesday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 48.2, down from 50.9 in November and below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

"With the possibility of tighter public health measures in the future, surveyed businesses indicated that clients had held off from completing new orders," IHS Markit said.

Output and new orders dropped, ending five months of expansion. The output subindex registered 46.9, down from 52.0 in November, and new orders likewise hit 46.9, down from 53.6.

Still, optimism that vaccines stirred hopes of a rebound in 2021.

"The outlook for the next 12 months of activity improved strongly in December, as Egyptian companies placed increased hopes of a recovery in 2021," IHS Markit said.

"The decline in sales was a surprise to those firms that made additional purchases earlier in the fourth quarter, as stocks of unused inputs built up at the quickest rate since mid-2012," IHS Markit economist David Owen said.

"Purchasing activity was subsequently reduced sharply, while job numbers fell at the strongest rate since August."

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

