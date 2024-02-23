Egypt primed to announce new investment to boost forex, bonds jump

Adds background in paragraphs 5-6, updates bond prices

CAIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds climbed on Friday, buoyed by expectations that it would announce a major investment project with the backing of Gulf ally the United Arab Emirates that could help boost foreign currency flows to the indebted nation.

The dollar-denominated 2050 bond enjoyed the biggest gains, rising 1.4 cents to trade at over 68 cents - its highest level in a year, Tradeweb data showed.

Egypt's cabinet did not provide details on Thursday about the project, but on Friday, outside the room in Egypt's new capital where a news conference was expected to cover the investment, was a sign saying 'Ras al-Hikma'.

Earlier in February the head of Egypt's state General Authority for Investments said Egypt had chosen an investment group from the UAE from among several bids to implement a project at Ras al-Hikma, 200 km (124 miles) west of Alexandria in an area of upscale tourist resorts.

Egypt has been suffering from a chronic shortfall of foreign currency, leading to sustained pressure on the Egyptian pound, on government spending, and on local businesses.

Inflation rose to record levels last summer, the debt burden has been rising, and the shortage of foreign currency risks deepening because of lost revenues from the Suez Canal following Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

