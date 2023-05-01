Egypt prequalifies 17 consortia for its water desalination program

CAIRO, May 1 (Reuters) - Egypt has prequalified 17 consortia for the tendering process for the development of a number of sea water desalination plants, according to a statement released by Sovereign Fund of Egypt on Monday.

The desalination plants will be powered by renewable energy sources in various locations across Egypt under the first phase of the country's water desalination program, the statement added.

The prequalified consortia will be classified into four categories based on previous experience in desalination projects, the statement said.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Jan Harvey)

