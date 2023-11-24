News & Insights

US Markets

Egypt prepares to receive Israel hostages from Hamas - statement

Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

November 24, 2023 — 08:41 am EST

Written by Aidan Lewis for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Egypt is preparing to receive a number of Israeli hostages that will be released by Palestinian militant group Hamas as part of a truce and hostage swap deal agreed with Israel under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) said in a statement on Friday.

"Egypt's mediation efforts have yielded the release of 12 Thai hostages and 13 Israelis, including women and children, held by Hamas," the government media office said.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis in London; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.