Egypt prepares to receive Israel hostages from Hamas - statement

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Egypt is preparing to receive a number of Israeli hostages that will be released by Palestinian militant group Hamas as part of a truce and hostage swap deal agreed with Israel under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) said in a statement on Friday.

"Egypt's mediation efforts have yielded the release of 12 Thai hostages and 13 Israelis, including women and children, held by Hamas," the government media office said.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis in London; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.