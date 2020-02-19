World Markets

Egypt posts GDP growth of 5.6% in 6 months to Dec

Contributors
Ulf Laessing Reuters
Patrick Werr Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Egypt's economy grew by 5.6% in the six months to December, a government statement said on Wednesday.

CAIRO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's economy grew by 5.6% in the six months to December, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Egypt’s economy has been boosted in the last three years by an upswing in tourism, strong remittances from Egyptian workers abroad and recently discovered natural gas fields coming on stream.

Growth has mainly been driven by the state sector.

The economy is expected to grow 5.8% in the fiscal year ending on June 30, and 5.9% in 2020/21, a Reuters poll said in January.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Patrick Werr; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular