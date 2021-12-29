Egypt plans power plant share sale

CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to sell shares in power plants it built in partnership with Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The proposed offer on the Egyptian stock market is aimed at "maximizing the return on state-owned assets and refinancing state investments to ease the burden on the public budget", Ayman Soliman, head of Egypt's sovereign fund, was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Momen Said Attallah Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.