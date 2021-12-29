Egypt plans power plant share sale

World Markets

CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to sell shares in power plants it built in partnership with Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The proposed offer on the Egyptian stock market is aimed at "maximizing the return on state-owned assets and refinancing state investments to ease the burden on the public budget", Ayman Soliman, head of Egypt's sovereign fund, was quoted as saying.

Most Popular