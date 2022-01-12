World Markets

Egypt plans first accredited gold refinery - Sky News Arabia citing petroleum minister

Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Egypt is working on establishing its first accredited gold refinery, Sky News Arabia said on Wednesday citing the petroleum minister Tarek El Molla, who is attending a mining conference in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

