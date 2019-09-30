World Markets

Egypt operator owed $7.7 million by Thomas Cook - chairman

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook has dues of 125 million Egyptian pounds ($7.7 million) to local operator Blue Sky Group, Blue Sky's chairman Hossam El-Shaer said on Monday.

Shaer did not give further details. Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed last week, sparking a major tourist repatriation effort and a scramble for survival among many of its subsidies.

Blue Sky said last week that 25,000 reservations in Egypt booked up to April 2020 had been cancelled, and that it had been expecting 100,000 tourists to visit Egypt via Thomas Cook next year.

($1 = 16.2355 Egyptian pounds)

