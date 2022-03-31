Egypt, Norway sign green hydrogen production, purchasing deals -statement

Commodities
Egypt signed a deal with Norway's Scatec to establish and operate a green hydrogen production facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone with a capacity of 100 megawatts, Egypt's cabinet said on Thursday.

Egypt also signed an agreement on the main terms of purchasing the fuel with Scatec, Egypt's Sovereign Fund, Orascom Construction OC.DI, and Fertiglobe FERTIGLOBE.AD.

