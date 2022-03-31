Egypt, Norway sign green hydrogen production, purchasing deals -statement

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Egypt signed a deal with Norway's Scatec SCATC.OL to establish and operate a green hydrogen production facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone with a capacity of 100 megawatts, Egypt's cabinet said on Thursday.

Egypt also signed an agreement on the main terms of purchasing the fuel with Scatec, Egypt's Sovereign Fund, Orascom Construction OC.DI, and Fertiglobe FERTIGLOBE.AD.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.