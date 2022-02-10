Egypt natural gas exports to reach 7.5 mln tonnes this fiscal year -minister

World Markets

CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's natural gas exports are expected to rise to 7.5 million tonnes by the end of this fiscal year, Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla said on Thursday.

Egypt's gas exploration plan for the fiscal year 2022/2023 is expected to add 450 million cubic feet to gas production per day and 17,200 barrels per day of gas condensates, the minister added.

The country's investments in gas exploration and production will exceed $1.6 billion both this year and next, Molla said.

