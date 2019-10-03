Egypt lowers fuel prices for first time as part of IMF-backed pricing mechanism

Adds background and context

CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egypt lowered domestic fuel prices, the petroleum ministry said in a statement on Thursday, as it begins linking energy prices to international markets as part of an IMF-backed pricing mechanism.

The government raised domestic fuel prices four times since it agreed to a three-year economic reform programme with the International Monetary Fund in November 2016, bringing most energy prices up to international levels.

The price of 95-octane fuel was lowered to 8.75 Egyptian pounds (54 cents) a litre from 9 pounds, 92 octane to 7.75 pounds a litre from 8 pounds and 80 octane to 6.5 pounds a litre from 6.75 pounds.

The price of diesel for industrial use was set at 4,250 Egyptian pounds ($261.38) per ton, down 250 pounds.

Egypt signed a three-year, $12 billion Extended Fund Facility on Nov. 11, 2016, after allowing its currency to weaken sharply, implementing a valued-added tax and raising fuel prices to reduce its balance of payments and budget deficits.

"This comes as part of the committee's commitment to what was announced in July; to apply the automatic pricing mechanism on some petroleum products which is practiced in many countries," the statement said.

"This mechanism aims to adjust the prices of some of the petroleum products in the domestic market, whether it goes up or down, every quarter," the statement added.

Also on Thursday Egypt lowered the domestic price of gas for the cement, metals and ceramics industries.

The domestic price of gas for the cement industry was set at $6 per million Btu from $8 and at $5.50 per million Btu for metals and ceramics sector from $7.

The Egyptian pound strengthened against the dollar in the last three months to 16.26 from about 16.60 and the average price of Brent crude oil LCOc1 in the global market from July to September 2019 is about $62 per barrel.

On Tuesday Egypt said it had returned nearly 2 million people to its food subsidy programme since February, two days after tweets by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in which he said he was personally following the politically sensitive matter.

Sisi's tweets came after a tense weekend in Egypt in which police mounted a huge show of force in Cairo and other cities after calls to demonstrate against his rule.

Small but rare protests broke out in central Cairo and other cities on Sept. 20 partly in anger over the increased cost of living and sparked by calls for demonstrations against alleged graft and waste by the president and the powerful military, accusations Sisi denies.

($1 = 16.2600 Egyptian pounds)

