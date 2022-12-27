World Markets

Egypt launches new bid round for Mediterranean, Nile Delta oil and gas exploration

December 27, 2022 — 02:36 am EST

Written by Alaa Swilam for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egypt has set a new international tender for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and Mediterranean sea, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The tender was set for 12 blocks, split evenly between onshore and offshore, and the deadline for offers in the bid round was set for April 30, 2023, the tender announcement showed.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

