Egypt launches gas and oil exploration bidding round

September 25, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

Adds deadline

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's petroleum ministry launched an international bidding round on Monday for exploration in 23 open blocks, with the offer deadline set for Feb. 25.

The round includes 10 areas in Egypt's Western Desert, two in the Eastern Desert, seven in the Gulf of Suez and four in the Red Sea, the ministry said.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has sought to position itself as a regional energy hub.

