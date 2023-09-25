Egypt launches bid round for gas and oil exploration in 23 new areas - statement

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's petroleum ministry launched on Monday an international bid round for gas and oil exploration in 23 new areas, it said in a statement.

The bid includes 10 areas in Egypt's Western Desert, two in the Eastern Desert, seven in the Gulf of Suez, and four areas in the Red Sea, it added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safaty, writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens)

