News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt launches bid round for gas and oil exploration in 23 new areas - statement

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

September 25, 2023 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safaty for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's petroleum ministry launched on Monday an international bid round for gas and oil exploration in 23 new areas, it said in a statement.

The bid includes 10 areas in Egypt's Western Desert, two in the Eastern Desert, seven in the Gulf of Suez, and four areas in the Red Sea, it added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safaty, writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.