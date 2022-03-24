Egypt issues 60 billion Yen in samurai bonds on Japanese market - finance ministry

CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - Egypt has issued 60 billion Yen ($493.26 million) in Samurai bonds on the Japanese market, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday.

($1 = 121.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)

