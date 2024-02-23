Egypt international bonds jump on cabinet approving major investment

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds jumped more than 1 cent on Friday after the country's cabinet approved a major investment project with foreign participation that will increase foreign currency inflows.

The dollar-denominated 2050 bond enjoyed the biggest gains, rising 1.1 cent to trade at around 68 cents - its highest level in a year, Tradeweb data showed.

Officials have not provided any further information about the what they would announce beyond Thursday's statement. Outside the cabinet office in Egypt's new capital where a news conference to announce more details was due to being held was a sign saying 'Ras al-Hikma'.

Earlier in February, Hossam Heiba, chief executive of Egypt's state General Authority for Investments, said Egypt had chosen an investment group from the United Arab Emirates from among several bids to implement a project at Ras al-Hikma 200 km (124 miles) west of Alexandria in an area of upscale tourist resorts.

