News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt inflation slows more than expected in January

Credit: REUTERS/SHOKRY HUSSIEN

February 08, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details, background

CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation dropped to 29.8% in January from 33.7% in December, the state statistics agency said on Thursday, coming in well below analysts' expectations.

Month-on-month, prices rose by 1.6% in January, up from 1.4% in December. Food prices climbed by 1.4%, down from 2.1% in December. In the year to January, food prices rose by 47.5%, down from 60.5% in the year to December.

A median of 18 analysts had forecast annual inflation to slow to 32.5%, according to a Reuters poll.

Egypt's inflation rate has been sliding from a historic high of 38.0% in September.

(Writing by Ahmed Elimam and Patrick Werr; Editing by Alison Williams and Christina Fincher)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.