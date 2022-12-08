World Markets

Egypt inflation jumps to five-year high of 18.7% in November

Credit: REUTERS/SHOKRY HUSSIEN

December 08, 2022 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Mahmoud Salama and Patrick Werr for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate surged to a five-year high of 18.7% in November, closely matching analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.

The inflation figure, up from 16.2% in October, was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9%. The price rises followed a currency devaluation in October and continued restrictions on imports.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 14 economists had expected inflation of 18.75%. Six economists also forecast that core inflation, due out later on Thursday, would come in at a median 21.6%.

The increase reflected a continued jump in month-on-month inflation, with prices rising 2.3% compared to 2.6% in October, Naeem Brokerage said in a note.

The monthly increase was "as driven by higher production costs, amid a weakening Egyptian Pound, in addition to supply shortages," Naeem wrote.

