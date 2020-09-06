Egypt inflation expected at 6.2% in Q4 - central bank

CAIRO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's year-on-year inflation rate is expected to average 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 after dropping to below 6% since February, the central bank governor said on Sunday, according to a cabinet statement.

Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer made the projection during a meeting to brief Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on the latest economic developments.

The central bank has an inflation target of 9% plus or minus 3%. It cut interest rates by 300 basis points in March and has since left them unchanged.

