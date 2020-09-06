World Markets

Egypt inflation expected at 6.2% in Q4 - central bank

Contributor
Momen Saeed Atallah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Egypt's year-on-year inflation rate is expected to average 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 after dropping to below 6% since February, the central bank governor said on Sunday, according to a cabinet statement.

CAIRO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's year-on-year inflation rate is expected to average 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 after dropping to below 6% since February, the central bank governor said on Sunday, according to a cabinet statement.

Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer made the projection during a meeting to brief Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on the latest economic developments.

The central bank has an inflation target of 9% plus or minus 3%. It cut interest rates by 300 basis points in March and has since left them unchanged.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Editing by Angus MacSwan Writing by Aidan Lewis)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular