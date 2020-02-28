Egypt increases usage fee for national gas grid by 29%

CAIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has increased the usage fees for its national gas grid by 29% to $0.375 per mmbtu, the national gas regulator said on its website on Friday.

The price increase came as part of a "gradual liberalisation of the market", it said in a statement.

Egypt had first set the usage fees at $0.38 per mmbtu in August 2018 for a year. In December 2019, Egypt had lowered the usage fees by 24% to $0.29 per mmbtu.

