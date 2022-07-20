World Markets

Egypt in wheat purchase talks with 14 companies, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

HAMBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - An estimated 14 trading companies are believed to be taking part in direct negotiations on Wednesday with Egypt’s state grains buyer GASC on the purchase of an undisclosed volume of wheat, traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and price negotiations are continuing.

Traders said they believed the following trading houses were participating in talks: Viterra, Olam, Lecureur, Egyptian African, Grainstar, Bunge, Agro-Chirnogi, ADM, Ameropa, Aston, GTCS, Soufflet, Sierentz and Grain Export

No formal purchase tender has been issued and price offers made by participants must remain valid until Thursday, July 21.

