World Markets

Egypt in talks with Argentina, India, and U.S. on wheat imports -minister

Contributor
Sarah El Safty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India and the United States for future wheat imports, the supply minister said on Thursday.

CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India and the United States for future wheat imports, the supply minister said on Thursday.

Egypt's supply ministry will begin offering flour to private sector mills at 8,600 Egyptian pounds ($471.23) per tonne as of Saturday, the minister added, after the government set a fixed price for unsubsided bread earlier this week.

($1 = 18.2500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

The Latest Developments From the War in Ukraine, If Sanctions are Working

Mar 15, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular