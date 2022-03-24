Egypt in talks with Argentina, India, and U.S. on wheat imports -minister

CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India and the United States for future wheat imports, the supply minister said on Thursday.

Egypt's supply ministry will begin offering flour to private sector mills at 8,600 Egyptian pounds ($471.23) per tonne as of Saturday, the minister added, after the government set a fixed price for unsubsided bread earlier this week.

($1 = 18.2500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.