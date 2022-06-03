Egypt, IITFC sign $6 bln draft credit deal for staple goods imports - cabinet

CAIRO, June 3 (Reuters) - Egypt and the International Islamic Trade Financing Corporation (IITFC) on Friday signed an amended framework agreement for financing the import of staple commodities with a credit line of $6 billion, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.

Import-dependent Egypt has used funds from the lender to purchase essential items such as wheat and petroleum.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by John Stonestreet)

