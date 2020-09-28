World Markets

Egypt hires banks for U.S. dollar green bonds - document

Egypt has hired banks ahead of a potential issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Credit Agricole, Citi, HSBC and Deutsche Bank will arrange investor calls ahead of the planned deal, which would be of benchmark size and have a five-year maturity.

Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.

