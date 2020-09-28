Egypt hires banks for U.S. dollar green bonds - document

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has hired banks ahead of a potential issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Credit Agricole, Citi, HSBC and Deutsche Bank will arrange investor calls ahead of the planned deal, which would be of benchmark size and have a five-year maturity.

Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.