Egypt hires banks for debut dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Egypt has hired banks for its debut sale of Islamic bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, a document on the deal showed on Friday.

Joint lead managers and bookrunners Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Citi, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC will arrange investor calls starting on Friday, the document showed.

A sale of three-year sukuk of benchmark size - typically at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

