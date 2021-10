CAIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for six months of consumption, the cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.

Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.