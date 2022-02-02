World Markets

Egypt has strategic wheat reserves to cover 5 months - supply minister

Egypt's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient to cover the country's consumption for five months, Supply Minister Ali Moselhy told Reuters on Wednesday.

The country has reserves of vegetable oils sufficient for 5.5 months and sugar for five months, he added.

