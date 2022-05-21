World Markets

Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 4.1 months -minister

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO May 21 (Reuters) - Egypt, often the world's top wheat importer, has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 4.1 months, supply minister Ali Moselhy said on Saturday.

Egypt's wheat imports, usually secured through tenders, have been thrown into doubt by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, due to Cairo's heavy dependence on Black Sea wheat.

Last week, Moselhy said Egypt was currently focussed on collecting wheat from the local harvest, which typically runs until July or August, rather than imports.

