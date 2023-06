CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government has procured 3.2 million of tonnes of local wheat from farmers so far this season, Kamal Hashem, chairman of the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage said on Thursday.

(Reporting by MoMomen Saeed Atallah Writing by Tala Ramadan Editing by David Goodman )

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

