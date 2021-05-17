Egypt has procured 2.5 mln tonnes of local wheat this season - cabinet
CAIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 2.5 million tonnes of local wheat so far this season, the cabinet said in a statement on Monday.
The government has said it is expecting to procure a total of 3.4 million tonnes of local wheat from this year's harvest, which began in April.
(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsWorld Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Influential Chinese farm consultancy Cofeed suspends operations without explanation
- EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels processor POET in talks to acquire Flint Hills' ethanol assets -companies
- GRAINS-Corn tumbles on profit-taking, bearish USDA data; soy, wheat follow
- Online watch marketplace Chrono24 explores stock market listing -sources