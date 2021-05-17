Egypt has procured 2.5 mln tonnes of local wheat this season - cabinet

CAIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 2.5 million tonnes of local wheat so far this season, the cabinet said in a statement on Monday.

The government has said it is expecting to procure a total of 3.4 million tonnes of local wheat from this year's harvest, which began in April.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jan Harvey)

