Egypt has procured 2.5 mln tonnes of local wheat this season - cabinet

Momen Saeed Atallah Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt has procured 2.5 million tonnes of local wheat so far this season, the cabinet said in a statement on Monday.

The government has said it is expecting to procure a total of 3.4 million tonnes of local wheat from this year's harvest, which began in April.

