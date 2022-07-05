World Markets

Egypt hard-currency bond spreads blow out to fresh record

Karin Strohecker eitong by Rodrigo Campos Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Spreads of Egypt sovereign hard-currency bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries blew out to a fresh record high of 1,042 basis points, data from JPMorgan's EMBI Global Diversified fixed income benchmark showed on Tuesday.

Overseas notes issued by Egypt - one of the countries with the greatest external vulnerabilities due to its reliance on capital flows - have come under pressure since the war in Ukraine has drained wheat supplies and sent food inflation soaring.

