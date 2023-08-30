News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant

August 30, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Yomna Ehab for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) granted the permission to establish the fourth and final unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant with a capacity of 1200 megawatts, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday citing ENRRA.

In June 2022, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, said it won approval from an Egyptian regulator to start building the country's first nuclear plant, which consists of four units with a capacity of 1200 MW each.

"The safety of the fourth unit of the Dabaa nuclear power generation plant was verified, and no risks were proven to threaten humans, the environment and properties", ENRRA said in the statement.

The permission to establish the first unit was granted in June 2022, the second unit in October 2022, and the third unit in March 2023, it said.

Egypt and Russia signed an agreement to start work on the Dabaa nuclear power plant during a meeting in Cairo between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and President Vladimir Putin in 2017.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.