Egypt gets on the front foot

Egypt has been talking to banks about an international bond issue, according to banking sources.

The sovereign plans to raise US$3bn-$7bn in the 2019-2020 financial year, finance minister Mohamed Mait said in September.

One banking source said the sovereign's intention was to issue in US dollars in early 2020 to be followed by a deal in euros but given how attractive the rates backdrop is, there is no reason not to accelerate those plans.

Mait said that Egypt was also considering a variety of currencies and structures, including yen, yuan, green bonds and sukuk.

Egypt (B2/B/B+) was last in the market in April when it raised €2bn through a dual-tranche offering just two months after a US$4bn transaction.

The US$750m 6.20% March 2024s are bid at 5.17%, according to Tradeweb, the US$1.75bn 7.60% March 2029s at 6.97% and the US$1.5bn 8.70% March 2049s at 8.26%.

