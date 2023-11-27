Egypt gets offers in tender for raw and white sugar–traders

HAMBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Egypt's state sugar buyer GASC to buy around 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar which closed on Saturday was believed to be $690 a ton CIF free out, traders said in initial assessments on Monday.

Lowest offer for about 50,000 metric tons of white refined sugar also sought was believed to be $780 a ton CIF free out, traders said.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah El Safty in Cairo)

