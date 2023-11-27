News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt gets offers in tender for raw and white sugar–traders

November 27, 2023 — 03:21 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan and Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Egypt's state sugar buyer GASC to buy around 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar which closed on Saturday was believed to be $690 a ton CIF free out, traders said in initial assessments on Monday.

Lowest offer for about 50,000 metric tons of white refined sugar also sought was believed to be $780 a ton CIF free out, traders said.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah El Safty in Cairo)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.