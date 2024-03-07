Egypt gets lowest offer from Bulgaria in wheat purchase tender

Adds other offers, detail

HAMBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in an international tender by Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC on Thursday to purchase wheat was believed to be $225.77 a metric ton FOB for wheat sourced from Bulgaria, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Buildcom.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Thursday after continued price negotiations, they said.

Shipment was sought between May 1-10. Suppliers were asked to submit offers for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton, tons are in thousands:

Supplier Tons Origin 180-day LC/270-day LC

Buildcom 50 Bulgaria $225.77 / $233.77

Lecureur 60 France $230 / $240

Viterra 60 Romania $233 / $238

Grain Star 60 Russia $235 / $260

Solaris 4 x 60 Russia $235 / $260

Cereal Crops 2 x 60 Russia $235 / $260

Grainflower 2 x 60 Romania $234 / $244

Grainflower 60 Russia $235 / $260

Grainflower 50 Russia $235 / $260

Grainflower 60 Russia $235 / $260

Olam 60 Romania $233 / $238

Olam 60 Russia $235 / $260

Olam 60 French $230 / $235

Aston 3 x 60 Russia $235 / $260

Farm Sense 50 Bulgaria $240 / $270

ADM 60 Romania $235 / $240

Al Dahra 60 Romania $232.50 / $236.50

Bunge 60 French $235.80 / $243.60

Some traders offered to sell several consignments at the same price with shipments at different ports in the source country.

Traders said repeated offers of Russian wheat at the same level apparently reflected the Russian government’s unofficial minimum export price floor. This pushed Russian prices higher than in tenders with less public results, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo, editing by Susan Fenton)

