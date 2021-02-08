Egypt gets $3.75 billion in three-tranche bond sale

By Yousef Saba

CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Egypt launched $3.75 billion in three-tranche bonds on Monday, a document showed, and will use them to finance a portion of its fiscal deficit.

After receiving around $15 billion in orders, Egypt sold $750 million in five-year bonds at 3.875%, $1.5 billion in 10-year bonds at 5.875% and $1.5 billion in 40-year notes at 7.5%, documents from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Demand skewed to the longer-dated tranches, they showed.

Egypt has been tapping international debt markets as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis, which caused tourism - a key source of hard currency - to collapse.

The pandemic also led to a sharp fall in foreign direct investment and weaker domestic economic activity.

Initial price guidance was 4.25% to 4.375% for the five-year tranche, around 6.25% for the 10-year bonds and around 7.875% for the 40-year notes.

Citi C.N, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Goldman Sachs International GS.N, HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal.

Egypt received $2.77 billion in emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May and another $5.2 billion Stand-By Arrangement from the IMF in June.

In May, it sold $5 billion in bonds with maturities of four, 12 and 30 years and in September sold $750 million in five-year green bonds, the first by a sovereign in the region.

Last month, the IMF raised its growth forecast for Egypt's economy in the financial year that will end in June to 2.8%, matching the lower end of the government's own estimate and citing a milder-than-expected contraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

