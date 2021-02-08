World Markets
C

Egypt gets $3.75 billion in three-tranche bond sale

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Egypt launched $3.75 billion in three-tranche bonds on Monday, a document showed, and will use them to finance a portion of its fiscal deficit.

By Yousef Saba

CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Egypt launched $3.75 billion in three-tranche bonds on Monday, a document showed, and will use them to finance a portion of its fiscal deficit.

After receiving around $15 billion in orders, Egypt sold $750 million in five-year bonds at 3.875%, $1.5 billion in 10-year bonds at 5.875% and $1.5 billion in 40-year notes at 7.5%, documents from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Demand skewed to the longer-dated tranches, they showed.

Egypt has been tapping international debt markets as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis, which caused tourism - a key source of hard currency - to collapse.

The pandemic also led to a sharp fall in foreign direct investment and weaker domestic economic activity.

Initial price guidance was 4.25% to 4.375% for the five-year tranche, around 6.25% for the 10-year bonds and around 7.875% for the 40-year notes.

Citi C.N, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Goldman Sachs International GS.N, HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal.

Egypt received $2.77 billion in emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May and another $5.2 billion Stand-By Arrangement from the IMF in June.

In May, it sold $5 billion in bonds with maturities of four, 12 and 30 years and in September sold $750 million in five-year green bonds, the first by a sovereign in the region.

Last month, the IMF raised its growth forecast for Egypt's economy in the financial year that will end in June to 2.8%, matching the lower end of the government's own estimate and citing a milder-than-expected contraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Additional reporting by Patrick Werr in Cairo; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Andrea Ricci)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C FAB GS JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More